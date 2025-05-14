OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $5.45 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after buying an additional 470,829 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after acquiring an additional 405,425 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,306,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,386,000 after purchasing an additional 308,973 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,051,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.67.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,515.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,099.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1,988.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,550.00 and a 12 month high of $2,561.68. The firm has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

