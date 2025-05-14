OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Reduces Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE KKR opened at $126.89 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average of $135.92. The firm has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

