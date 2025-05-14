Obermeyer Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

