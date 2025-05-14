Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,166 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,034,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,465,000 after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,562,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,425,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,185,000 after purchasing an additional 315,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,859,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,448,000 after purchasing an additional 232,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,727. The trade was a 16.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $372,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,980.80. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $106.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

