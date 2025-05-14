OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 46,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 15,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,553,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.80.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $268.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.08 and its 200-day moving average is $246.25. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $286.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $271,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,781.20. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total value of $1,304,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,164.96. The trade was a 35.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,726 shares of company stock worth $8,975,813. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

