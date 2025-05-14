Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,201 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,481,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Barclays cut their target price on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $84.15.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

