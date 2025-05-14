Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Copart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 46,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 87,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,230.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

