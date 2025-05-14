Obermeyer Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $1,037.43 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $214.75 billion, a PE ratio of 151.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $850.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $971.49.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,055.83.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $985.00, for a total value of $188,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,020. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,844 shares of company stock worth $14,204,938. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

