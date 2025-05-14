Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD reduced its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $145.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $185.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.03.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

