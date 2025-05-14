Obermeyer Wealth Partners Takes $218,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,014 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,127,000. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,460,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of LNG opened at $232.74 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.03 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.68.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

