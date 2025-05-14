Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE GTES opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $847.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,121.12. This represents a 46.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

