Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.12 Million in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Southwest Gas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 94,500.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $156,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,532,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,932,258.40. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

SWX stock opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

