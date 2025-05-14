Obermeyer Wealth Partners Takes $322,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,249 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $1,767,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 519,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after purchasing an additional 54,196 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.24.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.89.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

