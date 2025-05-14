Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,769 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 87,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $2,499,989.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,989.84. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,090.56. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $107.48 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.92.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

