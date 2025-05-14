Obermeyer Wealth Partners Purchases 306 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $410.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.03 and its 200 day moving average is $398.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

