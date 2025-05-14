Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

