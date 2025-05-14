Obermeyer Wealth Partners Has $417,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

