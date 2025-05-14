Obermeyer Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 118,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,013,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,423,000 after acquiring an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 5.8%

SYLD stock opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $76.95. The firm has a market cap of $987.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.