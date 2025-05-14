Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 305.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 363,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 69,382 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,119,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 989,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 54,327 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

