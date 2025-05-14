Maven Securities LTD Invests $449,000 in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.16% of Candel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,884,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $16,836,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,888,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,543,000. Finally, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. raised its position in Candel Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 681,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 376,795 shares during the period. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Candel Therapeutics news, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 31,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $275,871.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,512 shares in the company, valued at $754,215.84. The trade was a 26.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Schoch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $44,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,875.54. The trade was a 11.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Candel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CADL opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. As a group, equities analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Candel Therapeutics Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

