Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.070-2.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 59.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

