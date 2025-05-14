650 Shares in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Purchased by Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IONQ. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $835,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IONQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of IonQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In related news, Director William F. Scannell acquired 93,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,029,769.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,375.07. This represents a 221.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $37,440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,875.36. This trade represents a 82.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IonQ stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 2.46.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 457.85%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

