Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Buys Shares of 226 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,871,000 after buying an additional 3,168,210 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $255,955,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,208,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,447,000 after purchasing an additional 777,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,707,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,093,000 after purchasing an additional 599,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.43. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,058.76. This represents a 32.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

