Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.13. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

