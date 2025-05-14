Maven Securities LTD Has $775,000 Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Maven Securities LTD increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 110.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,105,000 after buying an additional 279,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,440,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,550 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,534,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,932,000 after purchasing an additional 318,360 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,375,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,011,000 after buying an additional 5,516,186 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.60. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

