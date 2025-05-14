Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $465.0 million-$470.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.2 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.560-1.590 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.41.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.0%

Insider Activity

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,171.28. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.