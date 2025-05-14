Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 14th, 2025

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $465.0 million-$470.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.2 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.560-1.590 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,171.28. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.