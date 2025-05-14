Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Issue $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th.

Waste Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $8.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $222.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Waste Management has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $239.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Waste Management from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.29.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 19,153 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $4,303,870.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,257 shares in the company, valued at $19,158,100.47. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John A. Carroll sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $282,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,246.40. This represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,522 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,124. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waste Management stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

