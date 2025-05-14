Maven Securities LTD Boosts Stock Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SN. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in SharkNinja by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SharkNinja by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 171,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SN opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average of $95.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

