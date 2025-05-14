160 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 142,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in American Tower by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.27.

American Tower Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE AMT opened at $204.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.07 and its 200-day moving average is $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.