Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Now – May 11th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, D-Wave Quantum, Lyft, and MARA are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose market capitalizations typically range from about $2 billion to $10 billion. They occupy the middle ground between small-cap and large-cap firms, often offering a blend of growth potential and greater stability. As a result, investors view mid-caps as a moderate risk-return segment of the equity market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. 250,258,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,539,790. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. 75,770,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,891,283. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $57.95.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 161,356,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,613,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Lyft (LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. 107,237,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,835,941. Lyft has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 277.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 86,364,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,963,235. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 6.82. MARA has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24.

