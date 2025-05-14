Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after buying an additional 207,427 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,915,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $577,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $201.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.12. The company has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on COF shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

