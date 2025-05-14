Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Acquired by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ARM were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,651,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,088,000 after purchasing an additional 860,716 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ARM by 4,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 808,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,774,000 after buying an additional 791,392 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,782,000 after acquiring an additional 464,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,901,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $37,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on ARM from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ARM from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ARM from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.76.

ARM stock opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.39. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.86.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ARM had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. ARM’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

