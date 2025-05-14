Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 11,541 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 220,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $74,124,000 after acquiring an additional 177,510 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $80,724,000. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Elefante Mark B acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $141,050.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,936.08. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $12,907,361 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.56.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $289.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.23.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

