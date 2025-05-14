Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $574.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $690.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $520.50 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

