Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 326 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,792,000. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 764,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 297,472 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 726,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,429,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,853,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,243,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $190.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.34. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.74 and a 12 month high of $283.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

