Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 7,661 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE:CNQ opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $38.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

