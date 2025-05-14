MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,507,000 after buying an additional 3,611,421 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 74,290,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,151,500,000 after buying an additional 1,495,742 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,752,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,643,935,000 after buying an additional 1,040,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,745,000 after buying an additional 4,426,684 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $909,415,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.679 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 139.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

