Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 153.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 81,561 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 268,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 4.6%

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $299.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

