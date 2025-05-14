Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,402 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,402 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $117.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.42. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

