MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,476 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,125,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,361,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 422,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $111.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The company has a market capitalization of $200.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average is $104.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Prescient Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.54.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

