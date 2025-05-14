MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 956.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 264,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,386,000 after buying an additional 239,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $127.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

