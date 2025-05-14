MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,688 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,219,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,692,191,000 after buying an additional 642,776 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,885,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,214,203,000 after buying an additional 5,735,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,579,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,122,922,000 after buying an additional 688,240 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,502,220 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,123,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,055,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $916,037,000 after purchasing an additional 750,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of FCX stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

