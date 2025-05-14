iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

MUB opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.