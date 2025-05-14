MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Morton Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

