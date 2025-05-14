Millennium Management LLC Buys 535,222 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,424,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,222 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PHINIA worth $116,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PHINIA by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,653,000 after buying an additional 253,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PHINIA by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,866,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,928,000 after buying an additional 458,650 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP increased its position in PHINIA by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,417,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,261,000 after buying an additional 342,081 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PHINIA by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,414,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,120,000 after buying an additional 110,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in PHINIA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 832,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PHIN. Bank of America began coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PHINIA in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk raised PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brady D. Ericson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,486 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,588.78. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PHINIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $57.23.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

