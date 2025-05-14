Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of LLY opened at $745.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $804.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $808.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $706.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

