MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 1,061,488 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,512,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,061,488 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 2.45% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $32,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSM. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of FSM opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $290.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

