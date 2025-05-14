MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 106.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,793,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,500 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 2.14% of Despegar.com worth $34,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 756.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DESP stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.61). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 58.97% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley cut Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DESP

About Despegar.com

(Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.