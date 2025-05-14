MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,387,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,252 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in DNOW were worth $31,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DNOW by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of DNOW by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of DNOW by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in DNOW in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in DNOW by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DNOW from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th.

DNOW opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. DNOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

