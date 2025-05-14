Millennium Management LLC Takes $136.52 Million Position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,049,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,166,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Stock Performance

CNH opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 10.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $13.87.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNH. Baird R W downgraded CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 32,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $383,072.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 821,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,255.84. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerrit A. Marx sold 320,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $3,730,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,583.04. This trade represents a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,169 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

